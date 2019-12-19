GLAAD Responds To J.K. Rowling’s Transphobic Tweets: “Trans Men, Trans Women And Non-Binary People Are Not A Threat”

No matter how hard she tries, there is probably no Patronus to take back what J.K. Rowling’s remarks about supporting British researcher Maya Forstater who was fired for her anti-trans tweets. That said, GLAAD wasted no time in responding.

The Harry Potter author took Twitter to speak out about Forstater saying, “Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill”

GLAAD reached out to Rowling’s publicist to have an off-the-record conversation involving members of the trans community to which they declined. Instead, GLAAD’s Head of Talent Anthony Ramos released a statement saying: “J.K. Rowling, whose books gave kids hope that they could work together to create a better world, has now aligned herself with an anti-science ideology that denies the basic humanity of people who are transgender. Trans men, trans women, and non-binary people are not a threat, and to imply otherwise puts trans people at risk. Now is the time for allies who know and support trans people to speak up and support their fundamental right to be treated equally and fairly.”