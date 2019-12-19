GLAAD Names Anthony Ramos Head Of Talent

EXCLUSIVE: GLAAD has promoted Anthony Ramos as the Head of Talent for the LGBTQ media advocacy organization. In his new expanded role, Ramos will serve as Supervising Producer of the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles and New York City as well as GLAAD Gala San Francisco, the Concert for Love & Acceptance in Nashville, and other events held throughout the year.

In addition, Ramos will collaborate with top-tier celebrity talent, influencers, athletes, elected officials, and news personalities around addressing LGBTQ issues. As Head of Talent, Ramos will work closely with GLAAD’s Chief Development Officer, Bill McDermott, on GLAAD’s fundraising efforts among celebrity talent and Hollywood.

“Anthony has been a key driver in involving Hollywood’s biggest names in sending messages of support to LGBTQ people around the world,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “In this divisive political and cultural moment, Hollywood plays an undeniable and critical role in driving LGBTQ acceptance forward and Anthony has proven, time and again, that he is dedicated to harnessing Hollywood’s energy to accelerate acceptance for LGBTQ people.”

Prior to GLAAD, Ramos worked at Access Hollywood and Access Hollywood Live where he produced content and served as an on-air contributor. With over 15 years of experience in producing entertainment programming and managing talent relationships, Ramos will represent GLAAD on-camera at key industry events, press junkets, red carpets and will serve as the GLAAD spokesperson for celebrity/entertainment related matters.