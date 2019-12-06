Jason Reitman’s ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie Gets A Title And A Poster

Sony Pictures says its next chapter in the Ghostbusters franchise, directed by Jason Reitman, will be titled Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The pic, written by Reitman & Gil Kenan and produced by original director Ivan Reitman, had already set a July 10, 2020 release date.

The next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe centers on a single mom (Carrie Coon) and her two kids who arrive in a small town and begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. ​​​​

Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd also star, and most of the actors involved in the original franchise are returning.

Executive producers are Dan Aykroyd, Kenan, Jason Blumenfeld and Michael Beugg.

Here’s the poster that also hit today: