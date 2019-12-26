Gay Jesus Netflix Special Creators’ Brazilian Headquarters Attacked By Molotov Cocktails

The headquarters of Brazilian comedy group Porta dos Fundos, creators of Netflix Christmas special The First Temptation of Christ which implies Jesus is gay, was attacked by molotov cocktails on Christmas Eve. The group revealed news of the attack on Twitter.

“In the early morning of December 24, on Christmas Eve, the headquarters of Porta dos Fundos was the victim of an attack. Molotov cocktails were thrown at our building,” the comedy group wrote. “We will move on, more united, stronger, more inspired and confident that the country will survive this storm of hatred and love will prevail alongside freedom of speech,” they said, adding that authorities were investigating security camera video footage of the attack.

Related Story Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, Content Chief Ted Sarandos To Get Pay Bumps In 2020

The comedy group said a security guard at the building headquarters was able to contain the fire and no one was hurt, according to Reuters.

The First Temptation of Christ is a 46-minute Portuguese language comedy that portrays Jesus returning home from the desert for his 30th birthday with a flamboyant male companion, Orlando, and implies that the two are romantically involved. The special has sparked a critical outcry, with around two million people signing a petition calling on Netflix to remove the show because it is offensive to Christians.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has declared himself a “proud homophobe” has said he would prefer a “dead son to a gay son. His son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, recently called Porta dos Fundos’ comedy special “garbage” on his Twitter account, saying the filmmakers “do not represent Brazilian society.”

Netflix declined comment. In a statement earlier this month in response to the petition, Porta dos Fundos said it “values artistic freedom and humor through satire on the most diverse cultural themes of our society and believes that freedom of expression is an essential construction for a democratic country.”