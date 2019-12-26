James Corden Delivers Britain’s Biggest Christmas Day TV Audience In 11 Years With ‘Gavin & Stacey’

James Corden turned into Santa Claus on Christmas Day, tieing a bow around an enormous gift for the BBC.

He and writing partner Ruth Jones revived comedy Gavin & Stacey after a nine-year hiatus for a BBC One Christmas special, and the show was watched by 11.5M viewers, according to BARB figures provided by overnights.tv.

It was the UK’s biggest overnight TV audience on Christmas Day since 2008, when BBC One broadcast Wallace & Gromit: A Matter of Loaf and Death to 14.5M people.

The performance means Gavin & Stacey could be on course to become the most-watched TV show this year in the UK once catch-up and online viewing are added in. Jed Mercurio’s police drama Line Of Duty is currently in top spot with 12.1M viewers.

Here were the top 10 shows on Christmas Day in the UK:

1. Gavin & Stacey: 11.5M

2. The Queen’s Speech: 7.7M (BBC One + ITV)

3. Strictly Come Dancing: 5.6M

4. Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show: 5.2M

5. Call The Midwife: 5.2M

6. EastEnders: 5.2M

7. Coronation Street: 4.5M

8. Mrs Brown’s Boys: 4.4M

9. Emmerdale: 4.1M

10. Finding Dory: 4M