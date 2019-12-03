Garth Brooks ‘Biography’ Episode Draws Series’ Most Viewers Since 2004

Garth Brooks still has lots of friends in low places — and elsewhere. That’s judging by the viewership for Part 1 of his Biography episode Monday. A&E said Biography – Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On drew 1.2 million total viewers, which the network notes is the biggest audience for the veteran series in 15 years.

That boast, while impressive, comes with an asterisk. After running on A&E from 1987-2006, Biography moved to the lower-rated Biography Channel — later known as Bio and now FYI — from 2006-12. It then had a five-year hiatus before returning to A&E in 2017.

A&E

Still, Part 1 of Brooks’ The Road I’m On moseyed away with more totals viewers than any Biography episode since Biography: Jeopardy! in 2004. The program also posted 434,000 in the adults 25-54 demo and was the most-watched A&E special in 18 months, the cable net said.

Produced by Endeavor Content’s Non-Scripted Division and Film 45, Biography – Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On chronicles the singer-songwriter’s life and career from his early days playing gigs at college bars in Oklahoma and his first unsuccessful trip to Nashville to his record-breaking world tours and balancing family life with global fame. It features interviews with Keith Urban, George Strait, James Taylor, Brooks’ wife Trisha Yearwood and others.

The four-hour Brooks bio concludes with Part 2 at 9 tonight on A&E.