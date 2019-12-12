‘Game Of Thrones’ Duo David Benioff & D.B. Weiss Set HP Lovecraft Thriller Film At Warner Bros

EXCLUSIVE: Game of Thrones creators David Benioff & D.B. Weiss have set at Warner Bros an untitled thriller inspired by the graphic novel Lovecraft. Set to write the script are Phil Hay & Matt Manfredi, the scribe team behind such films as Aeon Flux, Ride Along and the Karyn Kusama-directed The Invitation and Destroyer. Kusama will be exec producer.

Vertigo

The filmmakers are keeping it close to the vest, but I’m told the movie asks a horrifying question: what if H.P. Lovecraft wasn’t making it up? What if the monsters he created are real? Also, the movie will be set in 1920 within the Cthulhu mythos. That’s all I got.

Benioff & Weiss have been eyeing this project and have been in discussion with Warner Bros’ Courtenay Valenti and Toby Emmerich for several years, while they were consumed with the monumental task of translating the George RR Martin Game of Thrones novels into eight epic seasons. The duo subsequently signed a megadeal to create TV and film projects for Netflix in August, but the discussion on this movie predated that deal.