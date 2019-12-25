Gal Gadot Partners With Keshet For Film Adaptation Of Novel About Israeli-Palestinian Romance

Gal Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano are partnering with Keshet International for a film adaptation of controversial novel “Borderlife,” about a romance between a Jewish Israeli woman and a Palestinian man.

The Wonder Woman star and Varsano will co-produce the film through their Pilot Wave production banner in partnership with U.S.-based Keshet Studios, headed by Peter Traugott.

“Borderlife,” known in English as “All the Rivers,” was published in 2014. The international bestselling novel from Israeli author Dorit Rabinian tells the story of a Jewish woman and Palestinian man who meet in New York and fall in love.

Israel’s education ministry banned the book from high school reading lists because of its depiction of a cross-cultural romance. The decision sparked protests and the novel was later allowed in advanced literature classes.

Gadot will next be seen in Wonder Woman 1984, which opens in June 2020.