Pablo Larraín’s Venice & Sundance Drama ‘Ema’, Starring Mariana Di Girolamo & Gael García Bernal, Scores U.S. Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Music Box Films has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Pablo Larraín’s (Jackie) Venice Film Festival drama Ema, starring newcomer Mariana Di Girolamo, Gael García Bernal (Mozart In The Jungle), and Santiago Cabrera (Big Little Lies).

Music Box plans to theatrically release the Sundance-bound drama in summer 2020. The deal was negotiated by Music Box President William Schopf and CAA Media Finance.

Ema charts a woman’s odyssey of personal liberation after a shocking incident upends her family life and marriage to a tempestuous choreographer.

“I feel proud and excited to be working again with Music Box Films, a wonderful company for a movie like Ema in the USA,” said feted Chilean director Larraín. “It’s truly amazing.” The distributor previously released the director’s 2015 film The Club.

“This is one of those films that you have to see to believe,” added Music Box Films’ President William Schopf. “Entirely singular, hypnotic, and compelling, it’s a film that absolutely seduces the senses.”

Ema marks the third collaboration between Larraín and actor Gael García Bernal, after they previously worked together on No (2012) and Neruda (2016).

Recent releases for Music Box include Christian Petzold’s Transit, Kirill Mikhanovsky’s Give Me Liberty, and Francois Ozon’s By the Grace of God. Upcoming releases include Levan Akin’s And Then We Danced (which is Sweden’s submission to the 2020 Academy Awards), Werner Herzog’s documentary Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin, and Justine Triet’s Sibyl.