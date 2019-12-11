Gabrielle Union To Executive Produce Comedy ‘Black Coffee’ In Works At Quibi

EXCLUSIVE: Quibi has put in development Black Coffee, a single-camera comedy from writer Morgan Cooper, L.A.’s Finest star Gabrielle Union and her I’ll Have Another production company, as well as Sony Pictures TV, where Union and I’ll Have Another are under a deal.

Written, directed and executive produced by Cooper, in Black Coffee, after an injury derails his chances of going pro, a former basketball star from Kansas City becomes a national barista champion. He decides to move back home and open a coffee shop in his old neighborhood, hoping to revitalize the struggling community.

Union and I’ll Have Another’s head of development Holly Fleischer executive produce. Sony Pictures TV is the studio. Like the rest of Union’s business, I’ll Have Another is built on giving opportunity through storytelling to the most marginalized groups in the industry.

Union is coming off a yearlong stint as a judge on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. The circumstances surrounding her ousting from AGT for allegedly challenging the show’s “toxic culture,” have triggered an NBC investigation following and an outpouring of support for Union.

Union stars in and executive produces Spectrum’s hit series L.A.’s Finest, which is heading into its second season. Prior to that, she headlined and executive produced BET’s drama series Being Mary Jane, which ran for four seasons. She most recently produced and starred in Universal thriller Breaking In. Union is repped by CAA, Atlas Artists and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson

Cooper is repped by CAA and Artists First.

