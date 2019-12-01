Gabrielle Union Retweets And Endorses Steps Toward “A Solid Apology”

In the wake of a conciliatory statement from the companies that produce America’s Got Talent – NBC, Fremantle and Simon Cowell’s Syco – Gabrielle Union has issued her own statement, of sorts.

Union retweeted and gave resounding approval to a tweet from journalist Joelle Monique, who laid out the steps for “a solid apology.” Union added her own remarks, writing “This! This! AND THIIISSSSSSS!!!!!!”

The reference was clear, and adds fuel to the fire that has been building with celebrity endorsements of Union’s cause following her AGT contract not being renewed.

“We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture,” the statement from the AGT producers read. “We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate.”