Gabrielle Union’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ Firing Sparks SAG-AFTRA Probe Over What Went Down At NBC

The pink slipping of the L.A. Finest's star from the judge's table on the NBC competition series now has one of Hollywood's biggest unions involved

Stumbling from bad to worse, NBC now have a potential labor landmine under their feet with Gabrielle Union’s forced march exit from America’s Got Talent.

Just hours after the Comcast-owned network finally put out a statement that seemed to recognize the gravity of the situation and the allegations of racial and other discriminatory practices at work on the Simon Cowell created competition series, SAG-AFTRA has turned a new spotlight on the matter.

“We take issues of workplace health and safety very seriously,” the Gabrielle Carteris-led union said in a statement Sunday (read the full statement below) on the L.A. Finest’s star and AGT, which announced on November 22 Union was leaving after just one season. “While we have taken steps to investigate this matter, we have nothing to report now,” SAG-AFTRA’s statement added of the Union probe.

We understand the investigation is in an early stage, but a well informed source says that the union recognizes what a high profile and probably high wire act this is. Representing over 160,000 actors and other performers globally, SAG-AFTRA intends to be extremely thorough and timely simultaneously because of the claims being made and the manner in which they were handled by the show, its producers and subsequently the network.

Tonight, NBC said that they had “nothing further” to say “beyond the statement we sent this morning” when contacted by Deadline on SAG-AFTRA’s confirmation of a probe into what really went down at AGT this past season.As support for the fired Union became deeper and louder the past week, NBC and producers Fremantle and Cowell’s Syco said earlier today that they were “working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate.”

Now, in a town already experiencing labor tensions, that work may be proving a bit more urgent.

HERE IS SAG-AFTRA’S FULL STATEMENT ON THEIR INVESTIGATION FOR GABRIELLE UNION