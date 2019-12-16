‘Fuller House’s Beloved Family Dog Cosmo Dies Following Surgery

Fuller House has lost a treasured member of the family. Cosmo, who had been on the show since he was a pup, died following complications from surgery, the show announced Monday on its official Twitter account. He was 4.

“We’re sad to share that the Fullers’ faithful dog Cosmo, who grew up on our set, passed away after complications from surgery. There will never be another quite like our boy. 💛 We’ll miss him forever,” Netflix tweeted.

Star Candace Cameron Bure remembered the beloved canine on social media.

“Our sweet boy Cosmo is now running around in doggie heaven. I imagine he’s playing with Comet 😉 right now.

Cosmo has been in Fuller House since the start and we are heartbroken that he passed away during surgery complications. You’ll be so missed love bug ❤️ @fullerhouse,” Bure wrote.

Soni Nicole Bringas, who plays Ramona Gibbler on the Netflix series, shared a remembrance on Instagram.

“Cosmo, you completed our family. You were such a good boy, always working hard, excited to play and every single one of us loved getting to see you each week,” Bringas wrote. “Denise, our wonderful animal trainer, I know how much you cared for Cosmo as if he were your own son. We are so appreciative to both of you for all the time and love you gave the show. Unfortunately, Cosmo passed away quite recently due to surgery complications. It was devastating news but we are grateful he got to be a part of our family. We will miss you Cosmo!”

Cosmo grew up alongside the show’s Elias Harger (Max Fuller), who shared a video tribute of his pal.

