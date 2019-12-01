‘Frozen 2’ An Ice Machine, Spilling $739M Global As Elsa Reigns Overseas – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: The Frozen 2 blizzard continued at the global and international box office this weekend with the Disney sequel now minting $738.6M worldwide and $451M overseas through Sunday. The offshore hold was -38 for a $163.8M weekend, and Elsa continued her No. 1 reign in 45 open markets.

This comes after a record-setting global debut last weekend and with new bows in Russia, Italy and Australia, including setting the highest animated weekend of all time in the former at $13.7M. To date, F2 has become the highest grossing animated title ever in Indonesia and the Philippines.

Also of note, the sequel has also already surpassed the lifetime cume of the first Frozen in 11 material markets including China. There, it is at $90.5M, despite local competition. There are still a handful of hubs to come before Brazil on January 2.

Elsewhere, Disney has good news from its Fox inheritance, Ford V Ferrari, which put another $10.2M in the offshore tank from 48 markets. The awards-season pic is now at $62.3M international and $143.3M global.

In new openers, Lionsgate/MRC’s Knives Out carved $28.3M from 53 overseas markets. It did very well in China with $13.5M via JL Vision Films. `

Breakdowns on the films above and more are being updated below.

