‘Frozen 2’ Heats Up $1B+ Worldwide Box Office; 6th Disney Title Across The Threshold In 2019

After crossing the unprecedented $10B milestone worldwide last weekend, becoming the first studio ever to do so, Disney has bragging rights to another notch in its belt as Frozen 2 topped $1B global on Saturday. This means that the Mouse has roared to have six movies over $1B in 2019.

The international box office portion of Elsa’s reign is $666M with $366.5M domestic for a worldwide cume of $1.033B. Frozen 2 went out in a different release pattern to that of the original, which took 15 weeks to get to $1B, whereas the current movie has done it in just four frames. There are still markets to come on F2 including Brazil in January.

The current weekend was worth $55.7M from 48 material markets (95% of the offshore landscape). The global session was $74.9M.

The Chris Buck/Jennifer Lee-helmed sequel is Disney Animation’s 3rd billion-dollar hit alongside Frozen and Zootopia, and the 7th biggest animated release of all time worldwide.

Further, it’s the highest grossing animated title of all time in Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Bosnia, Romania, Serbia, the UAE and Ukraine; as well as the 2nd highest grossing animated title ever in India.

Internationally, Frozen 2 this weekend was still No. 1 in France, Germany, Poland, Australia, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Peru, Colombia, Central America, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela.

When Frozen 2 debuted in late November, it blew past projections, skating off with the best animated opening of all time internationally ($228.2M) and worldwide ($358.2M). Domestically, the pic snowballed to the top November bow for an animated pic ever.

Anticipation was clearly through the roof — the original Frozen opened to $67M in like-for-like overseas markets at current rates, so F2’s was a 241% bigger launch. That speaks to the brand that captured hearts last time around and built and built to become the highest-grossing animated movie ever worldwide at $1.27B.

The current Top 5 markets on Frozen 2 are: China ($111.5M), Korea ($85.4M), Japan ($67.3M), the UK ($49.6M) and Germany ($39.9M).

In August, Disney became the first studio to have five movies gross over $1B in a single calendar year. Now boasting six, it still has Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker likely to cross that threshold as well. The original saga ender begins a day-and-day rollout this coming week, starting with such majors as France, Germany and Italy on Wednesday.