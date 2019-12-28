Friday Ratings: Fox’s ‘WWE Friday Night SmackDown’ Wins The Post-Holiday Evening

The holidays: a time for good will, family gatherings, and, apparently, wrestling. Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown again led the evening’s demo ratings wars, albeit on a night where there was little fresh programming as competition.

The SmackDown had an 0.7 and 2.44 million viewers to win the night, although the most viewers honors went to CBS crime drama Hawaii Five-0, which drew 4.81 million in total audience despite being in reruns.

America Salutes You Presents Guitar Legends 3 and Popstar’s Best of 2019 specials on The CW posted 0.1 ratings in the 8 PM and 9 PM slots, with the total audience numbers rather low at 590,000 and 310,000.

At ABC, a two-hour 20/20 came in at 0.3 and 2.19 million viewers, but still lost to a rerun of NBC’s Dateline, which had an 0.4 and 2.9 million viewers.