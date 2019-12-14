Friday Ratings: Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown Returns To The Demo Throne

With no college football or Frosty The Snowman to contend with, Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown returned to the top position in the demo wars this week.

The two-hour wrestling showcase drew an 0.7 and 2.34 million viewers, just a tick ahead of the CBS drama lineup and ABC’s American Housewife, which closed out the first half of its season with a strong 0.6. The show will be back in mid-January.

At CBS, Hawaii Five-O held steady at 0.6 and 6.45 million viewers, the night’s highest audience, with trailing Magnum P.I. also holding at an 0.6. A rerun of Blue Bloods capped the eye network’s night.

NBC saw The Blacklist at 0.5 and 3.84 million total audience, with Dateline also in at an 0.5, both holding steady from last week.

For ABC, the strong showing by American Housewife then saw a drop for Fresh Off The Boat, which clocked in with an 0.4. ABC rebounded slightly with 20/20, which came in at an 0.5 for its two hours, albeit down a tick from its previous level.

The CW offered the 88th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade for two hours, scoring an 0.2, par for the segment’s showing from last year.