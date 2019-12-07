Friday Ratings: ABC’s College Football Pac-12 Championship Dominates The Demo Wars

Oregon Ducks running back Johnny Johnson III (3) celebrates after scoring on a 45 yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert early in the second quarter during the NCAA Pac-12 Championship football game against the Utah Utes, Friday, Dec. 06, 2019, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. (Alika Jenner/Image of Sport via AP)

It’s time for the NCAA college football league championships, the battles which will help determine the teams that will play for the national championship and select bowl games.

Not surprisingly, the fervant interest in those outcomes dominated the Friday night TV ratings, as ABC’s Pac-12 match between Oregon and Utah topped the night, doing a 1.3 in 18-49 demographics and an overall 5.2 million audience.

The strong showing by college football didn’t stop wrestling fans, who gave Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown a strong 0.7 in demos while drawing a 2.45 million audience, a total approximating last week. The demo number also held steady from last week, when the show was edged by the rerun of the annual Frosty the Snowman cartoon at CBS.

Over at CBS, Hawaii Five-0 was down to 0.6, a drop of two ticks, but still drew a healthy 6.5 million in total audience. That had a ripple effect on its follow-ups, as Magnum P.I. was down a tenth, with Blue Bloods also down a tick. But Blue Bloods still topped the night in total audience with 7.33 million viewers.

For NBC, The Blacklist clocked in at 0.5, as the peacock network touted that the show is up 17% percent over the 8 PM time slot’s average from last season in total viewers. Dateline was also up in total viewers, rising 27% week-to-week since its high water mark on Oct. 11. Its 0.5 held steady with last week.

The CW saw Charmed holding steady at a 0.2, while Dynasty also held its demo numbers at 0.1.