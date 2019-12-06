Freestyle Digital Media Acquires Dramedy ‘Elsewhere’; Random Media Books ‘Ernesto’s Manifesto’

Freestyle Digital Media has acquired North American rights to Elsewhere, a dramedy starring Rectify alum Aden Young. The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios will release the film from writer-director Hernan Jimenez (About Us) day-and-date in select theaters and VOD on January 24.

Here’s the logline: Still mourning the death of his wife (Kathleen Munroe), Bruno (Young) is hopelessly attached to the seaside cottage they built together. When he’s evicted by his soulless in-laws, Bruno vows to get it back at any price. Desperate to escape the gracious but neurotic hosting of his parents (Beau Bridges, Jacki Weaver), and with the aid of his enabling best friend (Ken Jeong) Bruno sets a risky plan in motion to recover his home. But posing as a handyman for the cottage’s intriguing new tenant (Parker Posey) turns his life – and his intentions – upside down.

Elsewhere is produced by Chris Cole (About Us) and J. Todd Harris (The Kids Are All Right), with Shawn Williamson (The Good Doctor) serving as executive producer. The distribution deal was negotiated by Chris Charalambous, Head of Acquisitions at Freestyle Digital Media, and Benjamin Rubinfeld on behalf of the filmmakers.

Random Media has secured rights to Ernesto’s Manifesto, a comedy from writer-director David M. Matthews (The Soul Man). The film opens today in select theaters and will make its VOD/home video bow January 14.

The pic centers on Ernesto (Fernando Hidalgo), a sweet, simple and gentle man who is doing the best he can to get by in current-day Los Angeles. A series of bad breaks, however, causes him to lose his job, his girlfriend and his home, which places him in a very precarious situation. Then, just when all seems hopeless, he finds employment, which leads to housing, an important friendship and, unexpectedly, a new and improved career trajectory. In his new position, Ernesto finds love, financial independence and a bright and promising future — a happy ending beyond his wildest expectations, and manifestations.

Matthews, Nereida Dellan and Julie Crank Di Cataldo produced Ernesto’s Manifesto. The deal was negotiated by Eric Doctorow on behalf of Random Media and by Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films on behalf of the filmmakers.