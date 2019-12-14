Francesca Reale & Jaboukie Young-White Star In ‘Dating in New York’; Terry Moore, Isabella Blake-Thomas Topline ‘Evie Rose’

Francesca Reale (Stranger Things, Haters Back Off), Jaboukie Young-White (The Daily Show, Someone Great), Catherine Cohen (High Maintenance), and Brian Muller (The Deuce) star in Dating in New York, an indie comedy from first-time feature helmer Jonah Feingold. Set in New York, the film explores modern dating tropes such as ghosting, orbiting, and profound concepts like an “I miss you” text. Jerry Ferrara (Entourage, Power), Arturo Castro (Alternatino, Lady and Tramp), Taylor Hill (Broken Heart Gallery), Alex Moffat (SNL), Eva Victor (Comedy Central), and Yedoye Travis (Comedy Central) co-star. The story centers on Wendy and Milo (Reale and Young-White) who, both packing their own emotional baggage (literally), are thrown together to help navigate the city and each other’s dating lives. Their L-Train fueled-quest for love ultimately begs the question: can ‘happily ever after’ truly exist in the age of read receipts? Joaquin Acrich produced the pic with Mason Novick, Tracy Kopulsky, Ferrara, Matthew Lev, Sam Weinstein, Craig Swidler, and Spencer Barkoff serving as executive producers.

Oscar-nominated Come Back, Little Sheba actress Terry Moore and Isabella Blake-Thomas (ABC’S Once Upon a Time, Disney’s upcoming Secret Society of Second Born Royals) are set to star in Evie Rose, an indie film which is being directed by Elizabeth Blake-Thomas. Written by Isabella Blake-Thomas, Evie Rose explores the triumphs and hardships of the unique friendship between 100-year-old Evie Rose (Moore) and 15-year-old Charlotte (Isabella Blake-Thomas). Isabella Blake-Thomas and Elizabeth Blake-Thomas are producing under their Mother and Daughter Entertainment production banner with co-producers Francis Gregory O’Toole and Timothy Patrick Cavanaugh of Mercury Pictures, and Dan Bernard and Yvonne M. Bernard of Lookout Entertainment. Executive producers are Sean McNamara, Cindy Cowan, and Larry Schapiro, and associate producer David Roberson. Production will take place in Hermosa Beach and around Los Angeles through December. Moore is repped by Hartman Entertainment, and Isabella Blake-Thomas is repped by Abrams Artists Agency.