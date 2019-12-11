‘Fox News Sunday’ Books Two Team Trump Targets — James Comey And Adam Schiff

Fox News Sunday has landed to guests for Sunday’s show who are frequent targets of Team Trump and the channel’s primetime hosts: former FBI director James Comey and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA).

They will appear in separate segments with Chris Wallace, who has a record of aggressive questioning of figures on both sides of the impeachment debate.

Comey will discuss the recently release Justice Department inspector general report, which found no evidence of political bias in the decision in 2016 to launch a probe of the Trump campaign’s connections to Russian sources. The IG did conclude that there were significant errors in the way that the FBI sought warrants for electronic surveillance of a former Trump campaign official, Carter Page.

Schiff will appear just as Democrats are poised to vote next week on articles of impeachment against Trump over his effort to get Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Comey earlier this week said that he was booked on Fox & Friends the day after the release of the IG report, but it was cancelled.

“FYI: I offered to go on Fox & Friends to answer all questions,” Comey wrote on Twitter. “I can’t change their viewers on Donald Trump but hoped to give them some actual facts about the FBI. They booked me for tomorrow at 8 am. They just cancelled. Must have read the report.” Fox News denied that he was booked or confirmed to appear on the show.