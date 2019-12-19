‘Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey’ Unveils Performers, Co-Hosts & ‘YMCA’ World-Record Attempt

It’s beginning to look a lot like after-Christmas: Fox has set the lineup for its thrid annual Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live from Tmes Square special.

Maria Menounos and NFL Ex-Pat Rob Gronkowski will co-host the evening, which will feature a performance by Village People as the group tries to set a world record for the largest YMCA dance.

LL Cool J and DJ Z-Trip will headline the performances, which also will be feature the Chainsmokers, the Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line, Backstreet Boys, Tyga and The Killers, along with celebs including Gordon Ramsay, Will Arnett and Jenna Dewan.

The evening also will feature a WWE match with Roman Reigns.

The Fox party starts at 8 p.m. live from Manhattan, with a tape-delayed edition for the Mountain and Pacific time zones.

New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live from Tmes Square is produced by Endeavor Content’s Film 45 and Done+Dusted. Guy Carrington, Katy Mullan, Michael Antinoro and David Chamberlin serve as executive producers.