Fox Nabs ‘Florida Man’ Rom-Com Procedural From Nick Stoller & Carla Kettner As Put Pilot

Fox has given a put pilot commitment to Florida Man, a one-hour rom-com procedural, from Nick Stoller (Neighbors) and former Bones executive producer Carla Kettner and Sony Pictures TV, where Stoller and his Stoller Global Solutions banner and Kettner are under deals. The project is a co-production between Sony TV and Fox Entertainment.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Stoller and Kettner, Florida Man is a quirky rom-com procedural set in the Florida Panhandle. Since personal tragedy struck five years ago, loquacious, eccentric Bell Prescott hasn’t left the rambling property on the Apachicola River that he shares with his mother. When Bell discovers a dead body, he’s forced to venture beyond his agoraphobic boundaries and grudgingly partner with the sole remaining cop in town, the practical, brutally direct Cammie Jessop, to solve the murder. With local infrastructure decimated, Bell grudgingly becomes the town’s volunteer criminologist, investigating murders with Cammie as he secretly tries to solve the crime that destroyed his life.

Fox

Stoller, Kettner and Stoller’s producing partner Conor Welch will executive produce.

Stoller was a co-creator/executive producer of The Carmichael Show, as well as co-creator, director and executive producer with his wife, Francesca Delbanco, of Friends From College, which aired for two seasons on Netflix. His feature credits include Neighbors and Neighbors 2, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek, and most recently writer-producer of Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

Kettner spent five years on Bones, rising to executive producer. Her most recent credits include NBC’s The Blacklist, CBS’ Zoo and Fox’s Mob Doctor.

Stoller Global Solutions is repped by UTA.