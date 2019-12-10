Fox Developing Empty Nesters Comedy ‘Kidless’ From ‘Single Parents’ Writer & Jamie Tarses

Click to Skip Ad
Fox has put in development Kidless, a single-camera comedy executive produced by Jamie Tarses.

Written and co-executive produced by Single Parents co-producer Mnelik Belilgne, Kidless is loosely based on his own parents and their lives post-kids. It is an ensemble comedy that follows two married couples, a widow and a single dad, who must reimagine their lives now that their kids have left the nest.

20th Century Fox TV co-produces with Fox Entertainment.

Belilgne started his career on ABC’s The Mayor and YouTube’s Champaign ILL, both executive produced by Tarses. Prior to joining ABC/20th TV’s Single Parents, he did a stint on the upcoming Apple TV+ animated series Central Park, also from 20th TV.

