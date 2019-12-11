Animated Comedy About Twin Brothers From ‘Animals’ Creators In Works At Fox

EXCLUSIVE: Fox has put in development an animated siblings comedy, from Animals creators Mike Luciano and Phil Matarese. Fox Entertainment’s SideCar Content Accelerator is the studio.

Written by Luciano and Matarese, Untitled Twins Animated Comedy is about two identical twin brothers with nothing in common except 100% matching DNA. It explores the ruthless competition, strained friendship and love between them and their families over a lifetime.

Luciano and Matarese executive produce with Gail Berman for SideCar.

Matarese and Luciano met working together at a New York City production company where they would do voices for the pigeons outside of their office. Phil, an illustrator in his free time, proposed animating a scene based off their pigeon-riffing to screen at Mike’s monthly comedy show. Thus, a series of animated-shorts dubbed, simply, Animals, was born. The series quickly became a full-time passion project, screening in venues throughout NYC as well as festivals around the country.

After winning Best Comedy at the 2013 New York Television Festival, the duo gained the attention of executive producers Mark and Jay Duplass, who convinced them to quit their jobs and move across the country to begin making 10 half-hour episodes independently of any studio or network. The inaugural two episodes premiered at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival. The show ran for three seasons on HBO, drawing a high-profile list of guest stars throughout, including Jessica Chastain, Jonah Hill, Whoopi Goldberg, Wanda Sykes, Marlon Wayans and Emilia Clarke.