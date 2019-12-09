‘Fox And Friends’ Host Pete Hegseth Banned From Twitter For Saudi Manifesto Post

Fox and Friends host Pete Hegseth claimed he was banned from Twitter Saturday for posting an anti-American manifesto from Pensacola shooter Mohammed Alshamrani.

Hegseth posted the screenshots Sunday showing his tweet, and said the actions were “Islamist terror.” He posted the messages from Alshamrani’s Twitter account.

Saudi military student Alshamrani killed three people and injured 12 when he opened fire at Navy Station Pensacola on Friday. The assault was filmed by several fellow Saudi cadets, several of whom went missing in the aftermath. A few others have been detained by the US military.

“The coward posted it just hours before his terrorist attack,” Hegseth wrote. “This is Islamist terror. No reason to ever mince words. Saudi Arabia must be held to account.”

Alshamrani’s social media accounts, which have now been taken down, showed anti-Israel posts and a quote from Osama bin Laden. They also had the manifesto, which said, “I’m against evil, and America as a whole has turned into a nation of evil. I’m not against you for just being American, I don’t hate you because [of] your freedoms, I hate you because every day you [are] supporting, funding and committing crimes not only against Muslims, but also humanity.”

Hegseth claimed Sunday on Instagram that he was banned for spotlighting the shooter’s motivations. “I was BANNED from @twitter — because I posted a screen shot of the terrorist from Florida tweeting his Islamist motivations. That’s it, a screen shot of a terrorist in his own words. If they can ban me, they will ban anyone. We need to fight back. Heck, I posted the terrorist screen shot on this post too, so stay tune for @instagram banning me too.”

He added: “Big tech does the bidding of the Left, especially to include anyone who speaks truth about the threat of radical Islam.”

Twitter has not commented on the Hegseth allegations.