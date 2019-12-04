‘Foundation’: Apple Series Based On Isaac Asimov’s Sci-Fi Classic Rounds Out Cast

Lou Llobell (Voyagers), Leah Harvey (Fighting with My Family, Les Misérables), Laura Birn (Helene, The Innocents), Terrence Mann (Sense8) and Cassian Bilton (A Devil’s Harmony) are set as series regulars, joining previously announced Jared Harris and Lee Pace, in Foundation, Apple’s upcoming drama series based on Isaac Asimov’s science fiction novel trilogy.

The 10-episode series from David S. Goyer, Josh Friedman and Skydance Television chronicles the epic saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.

Llobell will play Gaal, a mathematical genius from a rural, repressed planet. Harvey will portray Salvor, the protective and intuitive warden of a remote outer planet. Birn will play Demerzel the enigmatic aide to the Emperor of the Galaxy (Pace). Mann will portray Brother Dusk, the eldest living member of the ruling family. Bilton will play Brother Dawn, the youngest living member of the ruling family, next in line to be Brother Day.

Harris stars as Hari Seldon, a mathematical genius who predicts the demise of the empire, and Pace is Brother Day, the current Emperor of the Galaxy.

Goyer serves as showrunner and executive producer. Skydance Television is producing the series, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross serving as executive producers. Friedman and Asimov’s daughter, Robyn Asimov, also serve as executive producers for the series.