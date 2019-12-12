Former Discovery Execs Mark Procter & Steve Jones Launch Non-Scripted Production Company Big Little Fish

Former Discovery executives Mark Procter and Steve Jones have launched non-scripted production company Big Little Fish.

The pair have established the London-based producer and have begun developing two documentary projects. They are working on Hitler’s Women: The Forgotten Nazis and Breaking Dad.

Hitler’s Women: The Forgotten Nazis will utilise archive and a new crop of historians and experts including James Wyllie, author of recently published Nazi Wives to analyse the women behind the infamous men at the head of the Third Reich. Wyllie will act as consultant and on-screen contributor for the series.

Breaking Dad (w/t) recounts the true story of Richard Lubbock, who went from mild-mannered family-man to drug kingpin during the early noughties. Dubbed ‘the UK’s Walter White’, police claimed he was Britain’s biggest ever crystal meth dealer at the time of his arrest in 2009. Big Little Fish has secured the exclusive story rights to produce a factual mini-series on the tale via access to Richard and his son James, who has penned a biography about his dad.

Procter was formerly an Executive Producer and Commissioning Editor at Discovery Networks from 2010 to 2017, where he brokered deals for shows including Say Yes to the Dress, The Great Bake Off, Don’t Tell the Bride and Undressed and developed original series for TLC such as Separated at Birth and Extreme Beauty Disasters.

Jones was previously Executive Producer of Factual Entertainment at Discovery Networks, where he worked across a slate of popular factual and factual entertainment series for TLC, Investigation Discovery and Quest Red, including Killing Michael Jackson, My Extraordinary Pregnancy, Faking It: Tears of a Crime, Britain’s Deadliest Kids, Curvy Brides Boutique and Katie Price: My Crazy Life.

Big Little Fish are currently in early stage discussions with potential investors as they look to scale the business.

Procter said, “Casting our net far and wide we are looking to work with broadcasters and platforms around the world. Launching Big Little Fish with an ever-expanding slate of high quality, linear, non-linear and digital content we are driven to develop returnable factual content in a variety of genres for UK and international audiences alike.”

Jones added, “Over the past few months we’ve been busy talking to distributors and broadcasters, building a solid, well-considered raft of exciting IP to sit alongside Breaking Dad and Hitler’s Women: The Forgotten Nazis. We feel that our combined international and creative experience has equipped us to develop and produce compelling factual series that we’re confident will resonate strongly with audiences worldwide. We’re looking forward to revealing more of it in the coming months.”