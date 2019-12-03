Focus Features, Will Packer Productions Team On ‘When I Was You’ Film Adaptation

Focus Features and Will Packer Productions are developing When I Was You, a feature adaptation based on the forthcoming book from author Amber Garza.

Described as a female-driven thriller, When I Was You centers on Kelly Medina, whose obsession starts on an ordinary fall morning when she gets a call from her son’s pediatrician. It’s a cruel mistake; her son left for college a year ago. The receptionist quickly apologizes: another Kelly Medina, who’s half her age, is a new patient.

For days, Kelly can’t stop thinking about the woman who shares her name, lives in her same town, has a baby, and her whole life ahead of her. When Kelly just happens to bump into the single mother outside that pediatrician’s office, it’s simple curiosity getting the better of her. When they become friends, Kelly can’t help but find a renewed sense of purpose taking care of this young woman and her adorable baby boy. And when one Kelly disappears, well, the other one may know why.

The book is slated for release, via MIRA, in August 2020. Will Packer and James Lopez will produce the film project under the Will Packer Productions banner.

Garza’s works include The Girl Frozen in Time, The Last Time I Saw Her, and the Prowl trilogy.

Focus and Packer have another project in the works, an ensemble feature set in and around the Wattstax music festival which took place on August 20, 1972 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It was a benefit concert that commemorated the 1965 riots in Watts, a predominantly African-American neighborhood in southern Los Angeles.