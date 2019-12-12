‘Flip Or Flop’ Starring Christina Anstead & Tarek El Moussa Renewed By HGTV

As seen on Flip or Flop, real estate partners, Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa, pose as they pick out tiles for the kitchen of this Yorba Linda, CA home which they are hoping to flip for a profit.

Amid strong ratings, HGTV has ordered a new season of its breakout hit series Flip Or Flop, starring business partners Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa. The current season has drawn more than 21.9 million viewers since it premiered on August 1. The season finale will air on Thursday, December 12 at 9 PM ET/PT, with the new episodes slated to premiere in August 2020.

The coming season will continue to follow the formerly married real estate and house-flipping experts as they navigate both the expected and surprising challenges of co-parenting and running a successful business.

“Christina and Tarek’s relatable, personal journey attracts millions of viewers who now have a true emotional stake in their story and want to see more,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Their story is real, compelling and filled with the hallmarks of HGTV hits—family and unforgettable personalities with home-related expertise who are passionate about the work that turns houses into homes.”

Anstead’s Christina on the Coast is heading into its second season, premiering Thursday, January 2. In the new season of the show, which spotlights her life with husband Ant Anstead, the couple welcomes a baby boy and Christina focuses on her expanded design business. In early 2020, El Moussa will star in a new original series, Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa, that follows him as he mentors real estate novices who want to learn the secrets of a successful flip.