‘Fleabag’ Heads To Japan; ‘Doctor Who’ Boards New Writer Scheme; UKTV Acquires ‘The Gulf’ — Global Briefs

All3Media International has sold both seasons of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Emmy-winning show Fleabag to Japanese pay-TV channel Wowow. Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd’s drama Liar has also been picked up by Wowow. BBC One’s Baptiste will also debut in Japan through an agreement with Tohokushinsha Film Corporation. All three shows are made by All3Media indie Two Brothers Pictures. “We strive to tell stories that are universally compelling and resonate with viewers all over the world,” said executive producer Sarah Hammond.

Doctor Who and Call The Midwife have become the first major dramas to offer new writers the chance to break into high-end scripted through a £15,000 ($20,000) bursary scheme. The ScreenSkills High-end TV Skills Fund gives aspiring TV writers the chance to work with established writers on a major returning series to pen a speculative script for a single episode. Playwright Zoe Cooper has just delivered a script for Neal Street’s Call The Midwife under the scheme, while a new writer will join the Doctor Who team for season 13.

BBC Studios-owned broadcaster UKTV has picked up German-New Zealand thriller The Gulf for its Alibi channel. The series centers on the moral disintegration of detective Jess Savage, who investigates crimes on Waiheke Island, New Zealand. The Alibi deal was brokered by Chris Stewart, commercial director of scripted at Banijay Rights, and UKTV acquisitions manager Daniel Thomas. The Gulf was acquired by Sundance Now last month. It is a co-production between Screentime New Zealand, Lippy Pictures and Letterbox Filmproduktion.