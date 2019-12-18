First Look At Omar Sy In Netflix & Gaumont’s Contemporary Re-Telling Of Gentleman Thief Story ‘Arsene Lupin’

Here’s the first image of Omar Sy (The Intouchables) in upcoming Netflix series Arsene Lupin, a contemporary retelling of the French classic story about the titular gentleman thief and master of disguise.

Produced with Gaumont Television, the show has been adapted from the Maurice LeBlanc novels, which were penned from 1905. The books have previously been adapted into movies and TV series but this version will be the first with a black lead actor.

George Kay (Criminal, Killing Eve) created the series in collaboration with François Uzan (Family Business). The first three episodes will be directed by Louis Leterrier (Now You See Me, The Dark Crystal).

Also starring are Hervé Pierre (de la Comédie Française), Nicole Garcia (Who You Think I Am), Clotilde Hesme (Chocolat), Ludivine Sagnier (The New Pope), Antoine Gouy (Budapest), Shirine Boutella (Papicha) and Soufiane Guerrab (School Life).

The project is in production now, Netflix hasn’t set an airdate yet.