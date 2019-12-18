‘Firefly Lane’: Patrick Sabongui & Brendan Taylor To Recur On Netflix Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Sabongui (Homeland) and Brendan Taylor (Supernatural) are set to recur opposite Katherine Heigel and Sarah Chalke in Netflix’s upcoming drama series Firefly Lane, based on the bestselling novel by Kristin Hannah.

Written and executive produced by Maggie Friedman, who also serves as showrunner, Firefly Lane is the sweeping story of two inseparable best friends and their enduring, complicated bond, spanning four tumultuous decades.

Firefly Lane follows the story of Kate (Chalke) and Tully’s (Heigl) enduring friendship from their teen years through their 40s — as they weather career ups and downs, love triangles, marriage and divorce, and countless dramas along with way. Throughout their lives, the one constant they have is each other: partners in crime, platonic soulmates, always up for their next adventure.

Sabongui plays Chad Wiley, a former journalist, now a college professor, who falls into a forbidden relationship with Tully Hart (Heigl), a promising young journalism student in the 1980s. Taylor portrays Mutt, a 1980s TV news cameraman who pines for his coworker Kate Mularkey (Chalke.) Mutt is a funny, sweet, geeky underdog, with a great heart and hidden depths.

Ben Lawson also stars.

Friedman executive produces with Stephanie Germain and Lee Rose. Hannah is co-executive producer. Peter O’Fallon will direct and executive produce the first episode.

Sabongui is a classically trained Egyptian-Canadian actor, director and producer best known for his roles on Showtime’s Homeland, The CW’s The Flash and Epix’s Get Shorty. His feature film credits include The Predator and Godzilla, among others. Sabongui is repped by Innovative Artists and RED Management.

Taylor is best known for his roles on The CW’s Supernatural, FX’s Fargo, Syfy’s The Magicians, E!’s The Arrangement and the feature film Mermaid’s Song. Taylor is repped by Premiere Talent Management.