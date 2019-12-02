FilmRise Nabs North American Rights To James Schamus-Produced Berlin & Tribeca Title ‘Driveways’

EXCLUSIVE: FilmRise has picked up North American rights to Independent Spirit nominee Driveways, starring Hong Chau (Downsizing), Lucas Jaye (Fuller House), Brian Dennehy (Cocoon) and Christine Ebersole (The Wolf Of Wall Street).

The film follows the friendship struck between a young boy in a new neighborhood and a reclusive 83-year-old neighbor. Directed by Andrew Ahn (Spa Night), the film garnered Indie Spirit noms for actress Hong Chau, and Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen for best first screenplay.

Pic is produced by Joe Pirro, James Schamus, Nicolaas Bertelsen, Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler. FilmRise has slated the film for release in spring 2020. We revealed first footage of the film earlier this year.

Bob Jason, Vice-President, FilmRise and Rachel Swearingen, Manager of Acquisitions, FilmRise, negotiated the deal with Peter Trinh of ICM.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, stated, “Andrew Ahn’s second feature film is a wonderful follow up to his John Cassavetes award-winning debut, Spa Night. We are thrilled to be showcasing Driveways to audiences worldwide, enabling indie film fans the opportunity to watch this beautifully crafted film.”