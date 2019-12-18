Ficto Fills Out Short-Form Streaming Slate Ahead Of Launch In Early 2020

EXCLUSIVE: Mobile streaming service Ficto has formed several new content partnerships and fleshed out its content offering of more than 50 shows as it prepares to go live in the first quarter of 2020.

Led by CEO and co-founder Mike Esola, a former agent at UTA and WME, Ficto was first announced about a year ago. The service is free to download and supported by revenue from advertising as well as data monetization, artist contributions, e-commerce and other areas.

Programming ranges from unscripted sports and lifestyle shows to interactive and YA properties to scripted thrillers and comedy. (See slate highlights below.) Entire shows run about 30 minutes, with episode lengths in the 5- to 7-minute, “snackable” range.

Ficto will launch just before the April debut of Quibi, a high-profile, mobile-focused startup overseen by Jeffrey Katzenberg (through his investment and holding company, WndrCo) and CEO Meg Whitman. While Quibi gained notice by raising $1 billion in initial financing, Ficto has raised about $15 million and has a tighter focus on what it describes as “independent and under-represented artists throughout the world.”

Esola Ficto

Esola said during the year since Ficto went public with its launch plans, the company has “witnessed an amazing response and steady groundswell of support from Hollywood professionals, emerging independents and established consumers brands who share this common interest in creating content for our platform.”

During the fourth quarter alone, the company says it set more than 30 content partnerships.

Two of the partners are with BLKBX Creative Group and PowderKeg Media.

With BLKBX, Ficto licensed an interactive dating show, Bae & Switch, and an interactive courtroom show, We the People. In conjunction with PowderKeg Media, Paul Feig’s digital content company, which committed to elevating underrepresented filmmakers who are female, LGBTQ creators and/or of color, Ficto has licensed East of La Brea. The show had its premiere at SXSW last spring.

In all, 22 female filmmakers are behind Ficto’s launch slate. The service will also deliver a millennial-focused presidential campaign trail series in the works, following volunteers who work in competing grassroots organizations. Branded content is also starting to take shape.

“More than ever, brand storytelling has steadily grown as a critical aspect for any company that seeks to expand market share while also strengthening brand affinity among existing customers. They’ve quickly found that visual storytelling platforms, like Ficto, offer unique distribution and interactivity for creators and brands to build awareness and directly engage with their customers,” said Annie Turkel, SVP of Strategic Partnerships. “We’re already seeing early adopters among beverage, auto and cosmetic brands who are getting involved not just in sponsorship but in creation and production to develop authentic, impactful content that truly connects with and invigorates like-minded viewers.”

Ahead of its launch, Ficto will exhibit its new platform at CES in Las Vegas, the Brand Storytelling Summit and Sundance Film Festival; Slamdance; and the SXSW Film Festival.

Here are highlights of the launch slate:

DOCUSERIES