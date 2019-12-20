‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Adds Zoe Colletti As New Series Regular For Season 6, Ups Mo Collins & Colby Hollman

Zoe Colletti (Scary Stories, A Boy Called Christmas) is joining Fear The Walking Dead as a new series regular for the upcoming sixth season of the AMC series. Additionally, we’ll be seeing more of Sarah and Wes. Mo Collins and Colby Hollman, who have recurred, respectively, as the characters, have been promoted to series regulars for the new season. No details are being revealed about Colletti’s character, other than it is “a pivotal new role that will unfurl as the season progresses.”

Collins’ Sarah was introduced in season four after encountering Morgan (Lennie James) at a truck stop. She then joins the group, along with her brother, on their mission to help those in need. Hollman’s Wes, though initially reluctant to accept help from the group, eventually comes around to their philosophy and joins them, only to be split up by Virginia (Colby Minifie) in the season finale.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family of survivors who were ripped apart by a formidable new adversary at the end of season five. Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace, Jenna Elfman, Alexa Nisenson, Austin Amelio, Ruben Blades and Karen David star.

The series is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, as well as Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd and Greg Nicotero.