‘Fargo’: Karen Aldridge Joins Season 4 Of FX Series

EXCLUSIVE: Karen Aldridge (The Get Down) is set as a series regular in the upcoming fourth installment of FX’s anthology series Fargo, headlined by Chris Rock. It’s slated to premiere on FX in 2020.

Created, written, directed and executive produced by Noah Hawley, who also serves as showrunner, Season 4 is set in 1950 in Kansas City, MO. The locale serves as the crossroads and collisions of two migrations — Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, and African Americans who left the south in great numbers to escape Jim Crow, both fighting for a piece of the American dream. In Kansas City, two criminal syndicates — one Italian, led by Donatello Fadda, one African American, led by Loy Cannon (Rock) — have struck an uneasy peace, which the heads of both families have cemented by trading their youngest sons.

Aldridge will play Zelmare Roulette. In addition To Rock, she joins previously announced cast members Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, Jack Huston and Jessie Buckley.

Karen Aldridge is best known for her portrayal of Adele Kipling in Baz Luhrmann’s Netflix series, The Get Down, and her recurring role of Dr. Kendra Perrington in Chicago Fire and Chicago Med. Aldridge, a staple in the Chicago theatre community, made her Broadway debut as Mrs. Phelps in the original Broadway cast of Matilda the Musical. She is repped by Gray Talent Group.