Facebook’s First Super Bowl Ad To Feature Sylvester Stallone And Chris Rock

has produced a 60-second ad that will air on February’s Super Bowl broadcast on Fox — the social media giant’s first spot on the big game — starring Sylvester Stallone and Chris Rock.

Stallone used social media to share the news, later confirmed by Facebook to numerous media outlets. “We got along great,” Stallone wrote about Rock. “Admire his wit. … Facebook did a great job producing and it is going to be amazingly entertaining.” Stallone is seen in a video clip with dozens of extras running up the iconic steps in Philadelphia that he helped make famous in Rocky.

The ad will be part of Facebook’s “More Together” marketing campaign promoting Facebook Groups, which is pitched as a way for users to find community with other users with similar interests and affiliations. Facebook is ramping up its spending on advertising and marketing as it has surged past 2 billion active users and encountered greater regulatory scrutiny. The company in recent years has been in the crosshairs due to its manipulation of user data and its laissez-faire stance on content circulating through its networks.

Pricing and placement during the game for the 60-second ad has not been reported, but Fox last month announced its ad inventory had sold out for the game, with top prices for a 30-second spot estimated at $5.6 million, up from $5.3 million for the last Super Bowl.

Tech companies, in an interesting twist, have been some of the biggest spenders on TV advertising, helping sustain the very broadcast networks their innovations have disrupted.

Here is a tweet from Stallone, which includes a short video clip of the ad shoot: