Facebook Puts Down $130 Million As Initial Investment In Content Oversight

has followed through on its initial vow to put $130 million into bolstering oversight of content that circulates on its massive social networks.

The company has been in a harsh spotlight after issues with phony news and malevolent forces able to put its messages across via Facebook. From election interference to harassment to other bad acts in between, the company has had a lot to answer for, but founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has generally taken a laissez-faire view of content. He recently doubled down on allowing political ads to circulate on Facebook even if they are found to be erroneous.

Brent Harris, Director of Governance and Global Affairs, announced the investment in a blog post that provided other updates on the process.

The company also said that it has not yet settled on the exact makeup of the oversight board, sometimes referred to as the “Supreme Court” of Facebook.

“We’ve seen strong global interest in serving on the board, and this is a sign that we are heading in the right direction,” the blog post said. “While we had hoped to announce members by the end of this year, we’ve decided to take additional time to consider the many candidates who continue to be put forward.”