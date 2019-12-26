Evan Rachel Wood On ‘Cats’: “It Was Actually Worse Than I Thought It Would Be”

Evan Rachel Wood had her claws out after seeing Cats.

Wood unleashed two spitting and hissing posts on and Instagram on Christmas night on the musical, which has many critics and movie goers choking up a hairball of outrage.

Wood, the star of HBO’s Westworld and the voice of Anna and Elsa’s mother in Frozen 2, said on Twitter that Cats “is actually worse than I thought it would be. And I already thought it would be horrible. But….I am actually speechless. Why would you change the choreography? I…am SPEECHLESS,”

That tweet was later deleted, along with a post that claimed the cast of Cats wasn’t to blame for the hairy situation.

But Wood shifted her ire to Instagram.

“I have to have an actual live reaction of this. What the f—, what the f—, what the f—? What? What? What… the f—? What the f—? Oh my god!”