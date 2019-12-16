Euro Thriller ‘A Perfect Enemy’ With ‘Cold War’ Star Tomasz Kot Adds Dominique Pinon & Marta Nieto As Cameras Roll

Shoot is underway on Euro co-production thriller A Perfect Enemy starring Tomasz Kot (Cold War), Athena Strates (The Good Liar), Marta Nieto (Madre) and Dominique Pinon (Delicatessen).

The English-language film follows a sophisticated and successful businessman who is approached in an airport by a chatty woman with sinister intentions. Cameras are due to roll until February 2020 in Reus, Barcelona, Paris and Frankfurt.

From Spanish firm Sábado Películas, French outfit The Project Film Club and German’s Barry Films, the feature is an adaptation of novel Cosmétique de l’Ennemi by Amélie Nothomb, which was translated into 24 languages.

Spanish helmer Kike Maíllo directs. Screenplay comes from Cristina Clemente (Eva), Fernando Navarro (Verónica) and Maíllo. It marks the filmmaker’s third film. His debut Eva was awarded a Spanish Academy Goya Award for Best New Director.

Also aboard are RTVE, TV3, Treehouse Pictures and recently-launched Paris-based international sales firm Pulsar Content. The film is supported by ICAA, ICEC, ESCAC, Hessen Film Fund and DFFF. UTA Independent Film Group and CAA Media Finance co-rep the U.S. rights with Pulsar.

Producers are Toni Carrizosa, Ana Eiras, Rodolphe Sanzé, Laurent Fumeron, Daniel Goroshko, Wolfgang Müller, Benito Müller, Justin Nappi and Eric Tosstorff.