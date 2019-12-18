eOne Sets Film & Television Development Pact With Rumble Films

EXCLUSIVE: Entertainment One (eOne) and Rumble Films, an independent production company founded by Oscar-nominated Whiplash and Nightcrawler producer David Lancaster, have formed strategic financing and development agreement for film and television. Under the new deal, the companies will jointly finance new projects and will give Rumble access to eOne’s distribution base, in multiple territories, as well as Sierra/Affinity’s international sales force.

“Having worked with and enjoyed much success with Nick and Marc and all my friends at eOne for over a decade, I’m excited to join forces and aim for smart commercial projects with the resources to execute on a robust footing,” said Lancaster.

The deal was negotiated by Marc Schaberg for eOne and Lancaster and Jon Shiffman for Rumble with assistance from UTA’s Jim Meenaghan.

Rumble, which currently maintains financial backing from Andrew Schwartzberg, recently produced The Burnt Orange Heresy, a noir thriller starring Claes Bang, Elizabeth Debicki, Mick Jagger and Donald Sutherland, as well as the psychological horror film, The Other Lamb, with Raffey Cassidy, Michiel Huisman and Denise Gough.