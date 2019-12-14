‘Enter The Dragon’ Screenwriter Rescued From House Fire By Two Teens

Screenwriter Michael Allin, best known for his work on Bruce Lee’s film Enter the Dragon, was rescued from his burning home late Thursday night by two teenage neighbors.

The Encinitas duplex was reported late on Thursday, starting in the garages of the two-story duplex then spreading to the rest of the residence, according to the local fire chief.

Power lines were down in front of the building, hampering firefighters who tried to battle the blaze.

Allin, age 75, was the only person in the duplex. He was treated for a minor injury at the scene.