Enderby Entertainment Secure Rights To ‘The Two Lives of Louis & Louise’ Book By Julie Cohen

EXCLUSIVE: Enderby Entertainment has acquired the worldwide rights to Julie Cohen’s novel, The Two Lives of Louis & Louise, with plans to adapt it into a feature. Enderby’s President and CEO Rick Dugdale is producing the pic which is slated to begin pre-production in Summer 2020. Swedish filmmaker Lisa James Larsson has been tapped to direct.

The story is set in parallel universes that center on a modest, working-class papermill town in Maine. It examines how societal expectations of gender can push people down certain paths and reveals the result that gender plays in a world where all other circumstances are created equal

Cohen’s book was released in September of this year via Orion Publishing and was long-listed for the Polari Prize.

“From the moment each of us is born, perceptions of gender influence every aspect of our lives. I wrote this story to deconstruct those perceptions and explore what makes us not merely male or female, but human,” said Cohen. “Lisa James Larsson is the perfect person to direct this project—her work is beautiful and intelligent with a strong feminist sensibility. I’m delighted with Enderby Entertainment’s ambition and vision for my novel.”

“This is an incredibly timely, innovative story structure that resonates with communities around the world. Julie’s distinctive voice is fresh, inspiring, and a great novel to adapt for the screen. Coupled together with Lisa’s unique vision, we could not be more excited to see this project come together,” said Dugdale.

Cam Cannon and Juliana Lubin from Enderby and Larrson will serve as executive producers. Dugdale and Brian Sullivan negotiated the deal with Katie Langridge from Knight Hall Agency on behalf of Teresa Chris Literary Agency.