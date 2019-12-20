‘Game Of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke Sets Chekhov’s ‘The Seagull’ For London Stage Debut

Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke is all set to torch London – in a good way – with her West End stage debut in Anya Reiss’ adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull. The former Daenerys Targaryen will play Nina in director Jamie Lloyd’s staging of the Chekhov classic at London’s Playhouse Theatre. (Lloyd’s Betrayal, starring Tom Hiddleston, transferred to Broadway earlier this season.)

Previews begin March 11, with an opening night set for March 19 (the engagement runs through May 30).

“I am over the moon to be playing Nina in Jamie Lloyd’s interpretation of The Seagull,” Clarke said in a statement. “I’ve long been a fan of the singular vision he brings to each of his masterful productions and the way he approaches classical texts. We are so lucky to be working with Anya’s brilliant adaptation, as she brings a light touch of modernity to this beautifully crafted play. I cannot wait to get stuck in with these two visionaries.”

The announcement comes as actor James McAvoy is appearing at The Playhouse in Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac. In June, Jessica Chastain begins previews there of Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House, in a version by Frank McGuinness.