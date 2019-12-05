Elyfer Torres, Star Of ‘Ugly Betty’ Mexico Remake, Inks With UTA & Avatar

Mexican actress Elyfer Torres, who was the breakout star of Mexico’s Ugly Betty re-make Betty En NY, has signed with Ryan Muckenthaler and Ali Benmohamed at UTA for representation in all areas.

Torres was also recently named Best New Actress at the Produ Awards at Mipcom Mexico. She is close to wrapping her second TV series, Enemigo Intimo, for Spanish language powerhouse Telemundo Global Studios.

The actress is relocating to Los Angeles in January 2020 to pursue English language film and television opportunities.

Torres also recently signed with Los Angeles and London based management/production company Avatar Entertainment where she will be repped by Val Valdez and Larry Robinson.

Rounding out her team, Torres has also recently signed with lawyer Maria Suarez at Hanson Jacobson & Teller.

Manager Val Valdez says, “[Torres] is probably the hottest Latino star under the age on 25 years old and her talent is only exceeded by her tireless work ethic.”