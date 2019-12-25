Edward Aschoff Dies On His Christmas Eve Birthday: ESPN College Football Reporter Was 34

Edward Aschoff, a well liked college football reporter for ESPN, died Tuesday, Christmas Eve, after a brief illness, the network announced Tuesday night. Aschoff had turned 34 that same day.

“We are very sorry to have to share the devastating news of the tragic passing of friend and ESPN colleague Edward Aschoff,” ESPN said in a statement on Twitter. “He died earlier today, his 34th birthday. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancée, Katy.”

ESPN did not disclose the nature of the illness; but Aschoff had been battling pneumonia for the past couple of weeks. “Covering (the Ohio State-Michigan game was a lot of fun. Getting pneumonia … not so much,” Aschoff wrote on Instagram on Dec. 2 next to a photo of him reporting from the field at the game. It was his second to last Instagram post.

His final one came two days later, Dec. 4, in which Aschoff spoke of his struggle with pneumonia while praising his fiancée for helping him through it. The two were to be married in April.

“Having pneumonia is pretty terrible. Like the absolute worst,” he wrote. “But it helps having this sweet angel taking care of you even when she’s risking getting this soul-crushing illness herself.”

Aschoff been with ESPN since 2011. He as first based in Atlanta and moved to Los Angeles in 2017 when his role was expanded to include national TV coverage.

“Aschoff was easy to spot in press boxes,” ESPN’s obituary said. “Not only was he almost always the most dapperly dressed person there — with a collection of quirky socks that made him the envy of those around him — but his bright smile and radiant disposition always drew a crowd.”

In 2016, Aschoff and fellow ESPN reporter Adam Rittenberg won first place in the Football Writers Association of America writing contest for their report on the role race plays in college football.

“Ed was one of the smartest, brightest reporters I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with,” ESPN executive editor Lauren Reynolds said. “For as good of a reporter Ed was, he was an even better person. He always put people first — those whose stories he told, and those who had the honor of working alongside him. The outpouring of love and support from those whose lives he touched has been overwhelming and is a testament to the light he brought to this world.”

ESPN SVP Rob King, who called Aschoff “a ray of light,” led the tributes to the network’s young star on Twitter from his colleagues.

Our friend Ed Aschoff, lovingly remembered by so many on this heartbreaking day, was a ray of light. He smiled with his entire being, loved his fiancée and family, and brought joy to the job. I hope you knew him, too. — Rob King (@ESPN_RobKing) December 25, 2019

Today was his birthday and his wedding was just a few months away. He worked very hard and treated people the right way to get where he was … his life just about to start in so many ways. pic.twitter.com/MJBbE01xnf — Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) December 25, 2019

Ed Aschoff is one of the best people I know. Talented, kind, fun, gracious and always positive. A great colleague and an even better friend. All of us are devastated and heartbroken. Just isn’t fair. I love you, Ed, and will miss you. Prayers to Katy and Ed’s family. https://t.co/jJQBE441Fv — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 25, 2019

This is how I’ll remember Ed: Happy, vibrant, fun. We should all strive to enjoy life as much as he did. pic.twitter.com/IX5rBtXgHi — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 25, 2019

Closest thing I had to a baby brother in this business. I learned a lot more from @AschoffESPN than he ever did from me. What a light he was to all of us. God bless you ATL Kid. pic.twitter.com/rIfcRrZkIR — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) December 25, 2019

Lot of tears went into writing this with colleague @aadelsonESPN. There are those people in our lives who touch our hearts, but @AschoffESPN left an indelible mark on our hearts that we will cherish. https://t.co/g73kkvLwvt — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) December 25, 2019

It is an honor to share this byline with @ClowESPN as we pay tribute to our beloved friend, brother and colleague, Edward Aschoff. https://t.co/uPvRM6oZFW — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) December 25, 2019

The thing you all should know about Ed is that everything you’ve heard about Ed Aschoff is true. He was that great and amazing. I talked to him a lot last week. And I’ll tell you all this: he was fighting. He kept fighting. — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) December 25, 2019