Eddie Murphy Makes Very Dramatic Return To ‘Saturday Night Live’ In New Promo

Maybe Eddie Murphy’s return to NBC’s Saturday Night Live was bound to be fraught with drama, but this new promo really amps up the comic gravitas. The Dolemite Is My Name star is shown striding – slo-mo, grainy black & white – into Studio 8H like a triumphant warrior coming home.

And as an added bonus: Murphy makes his grand entrance to the tune of “Cuz I Love You,” the striking hit song from this week’s musical guest Lizzo. Stick around till the very end, when Murphy ever so slightly breaks ever so serious character.

Murphy’s Dec. 21 appearance on the SNL stage will mark his first hosting gig in 35 years (his anger over a snarky joke about his movie career made by David Spade is the stuff of SNL legend). Murphy, of course, all but single-handedly saved the show back in the early 1980s after the great Not Ready For Prime Time Players cast went Hollywood.

Check out the promo above, and watch Murphy’s SNL return this Saturday, Dec. 21 at 11:30 pm on NBC, with musical guest Lizzo.