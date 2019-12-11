Eddie Awards Nominations: ‘Parasite’ & ‘The Farewell’ Among Three Foreign-Language Pics Vying For Editors’ 70th Awards

American Cinema Editors has spliced together its nominations for the 70th annual ACE Eddie Awards, which recognize outstanding editing in 11 categories of film, television and documentaries. The honorary society will dole out its hardware during the January 17 ceremony at the Beverly Hilton.
Final balloting opens December 16 and closes January 6. Check out the list below.
For the first time, three foreign-language films are among the Eddie Awards nominees — The Farewell, I Lost My Body and Parasite — despite there not being a specific category for films predominantly in a foreign language.
Last year’s big winner on the feature side was Bohemian Rhapsody, which went on to score the Oscar for John Ottman.
Here are the nominees for the 70th annual ACE Eddie Awards:
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMA)
Ford v Ferrari
Michael McCusker, ACE & Andrew Buckland
The Irishman
Thelma Schoonmaker, ACE
Joker
Jeff Groth
Marriage Story
Jennifer Lame, ACE
Parasite
Jinmo Yang
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY)
Dolemite Is My Name
Billy Fox, ACE
The Farewell
Michael Taylor & Matthew Friedman
Jojo Rabbit
Tom Eagles
Knives Out
Bob Ducsay
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Fred Raskin, ACE
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Frozen 2
Jeff Draheim, ACE
I Lost My Body
Benjamin Massoubre
Toy Story 4
Axel Geddes, ACE
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
American Factory
Lindsay Utz
Apollo 11
Todd Douglas Miller
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
Jake Pushinsky, ACE & Heidi Scharfe, ACE
Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound
David J. Turner & Thomas G. Miller, ACE
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL)
Abducted in Plain Sight
James Cude
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Dava Whisenant
Leaving Neverland
Jules Cornell
What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali
Jake Pushinsky, ACE
BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION
Better Things: “Easter”
Janet Weinberg, ACE
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: “I Need To Find My Frenemy”
Nena Erb, ACE
The Good Place: “Pandemonium”
Eric Kissack
Schitt’s Creek: “Life is a Cabaret”
Trevor Ambrose
BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION
Barry: “berkman > block”
Kyle Reiter, ACE
Dead to Me: “Pilot”
Liza Cardinale
Fleabag: “Episode 2.1”
Gary Dollner, ACE
Russian Doll: “The Way Out”
Todd Downing
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION
Chicago Med: “Never Going Back To Normal”
David J. Siegel, ACE
Killing Eve: “Desperate Times”
Dan Crinnion
Killing Eve: “Smell Ya Later”
Al Morrow
Mr. Robot: “401 Unauthorized”
Rosanne Tan, ACE
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION
Euphoria: “Pilot””
Julio C. Perez IV
Game of Thrones: “The Long Night”
Tim Porter, ACE
Mindhunter: “Episode 2”
Kirk Baxter, ACE
Watchmen: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”
David Eisenberg
BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION
Chernobyl: “Vichnaya Pamyat”
Jinx Godfrey & Simon Smith
Fosse/Verdon: “Life is a Cabaret”
Tim Streeto, ACE
When They See Us: “Part 1”
Terilyn A. Shropshire, ACE
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES
Deadliest Catch: “Triple Jeopardy”
Ben Bulatao, ACE, Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, Greg Cornejo, Joe Mikan, ACE
Surviving R. Kelly: “All The Missing Girls”
Stephanie Neroes, Sam Citron, LaRonda Morris, Rachel Cushing, Justin Goll, Masayoshi Matsuda, Kyle Schadt
VICE Investigates: “Amazon on Fire”
Cameron Dennis, Kelly Kendrick, Joe Matoske, Ryo Ikegami
