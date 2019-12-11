Eddie Awards Nominations: ‘Parasite’ & ‘The Farewell’ Among Three Foreign-Language Pics Vying For Editors’ 70th Awards

American Cinema Editors has spliced together its nominations for the 70th annual ACE Eddie Awards, which recognize outstanding editing in 11 categories of film, television and documentaries. The honorary society will dole out its hardware during the January 17 ceremony at the Beverly Hilton.

American Cinema Editors

Final balloting opens December 16 and closes January 6. Check out the list below.

For the first time, three foreign-language films are among the Eddie Awards nominees — The Farewell, I Lost My Body and Parasite — despite there not being a specific category for films predominantly in a foreign language.

Last year’s big winner on the feature side was Bohemian Rhapsody, which went on to score the Oscar for John Ottman.

Related Story CAS Awards: 'Joker', 'Frozen 2', 'Thrones' & 'Fleabag' Among Cinema Audio Society Nominees

Here are the nominees for the 70th annual ACE Eddie Awards:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMA)

Ford v Ferrari

Michael McCusker, ACE & Andrew Buckland

The Irishman

Thelma Schoonmaker, ACE

Joker

Jeff Groth

Marriage Story

Jennifer Lame, ACE

Parasite

Jinmo Yang

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY)

Dolemite Is My Name

Billy Fox, ACE

The Farewell

Michael Taylor & Matthew Friedman

Jojo Rabbit

Tom Eagles

Knives Out

Bob Ducsay

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Fred Raskin, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Frozen 2

Jeff Draheim, ACE

I Lost My Body

Benjamin Massoubre

Toy Story 4

Axel Geddes, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

American Factory

Lindsay Utz

Apollo 11

Todd Douglas Miller

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

Jake Pushinsky, ACE & Heidi Scharfe, ACE

Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound

David J. Turner & Thomas G. Miller, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL)

Abducted in Plain Sight

James Cude

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Dava Whisenant

Leaving Neverland

Jules Cornell

What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali

Jake Pushinsky, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Better Things: “Easter”

Janet Weinberg, ACE

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: “I Need To Find My Frenemy”

Nena Erb, ACE

The Good Place: “Pandemonium”

Eric Kissack

Schitt’s Creek: “Life is a Cabaret”

Trevor Ambrose

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Barry: “berkman > block”

Kyle Reiter, ACE

Dead to Me: “Pilot”

Liza Cardinale

Fleabag: “Episode 2.1”

Gary Dollner, ACE

Russian Doll: “The Way Out”

Todd Downing

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Chicago Med: “Never Going Back To Normal”

David J. Siegel, ACE

Killing Eve: “Desperate Times”

Dan Crinnion

Killing Eve: “Smell Ya Later”

Al Morrow

Mr. Robot: “401 Unauthorized”

Rosanne Tan, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Euphoria: “Pilot””

Julio C. Perez IV

Game of Thrones: “The Long Night”

Tim Porter, ACE

Mindhunter: “Episode 2”

Kirk Baxter, ACE

Watchmen: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”

David Eisenberg

BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION

Chernobyl: “Vichnaya Pamyat”

Jinx Godfrey & Simon Smith

Fosse/Verdon: “Life is a Cabaret”

Tim Streeto, ACE

When They See Us: “Part 1”

Terilyn A. Shropshire, ACE

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES

Deadliest Catch: “Triple Jeopardy”

Ben Bulatao, ACE, Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, Greg Cornejo, Joe Mikan, ACE

Surviving R. Kelly: “All The Missing Girls”

Stephanie Neroes, Sam Citron, LaRonda Morris, Rachel Cushing, Justin Goll, Masayoshi Matsuda, Kyle Schadt

VICE Investigates: “Amazon on Fire”

Cameron Dennis, Kelly Kendrick, Joe Matoske, Ryo Ikegami