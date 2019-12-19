Ed Henry To Co-Anchor Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom”

Ed Henry will take the co-anchor slot alongside Sandra Smith on Fox News Channel’s America’s Newsroom starting on Jan. 20.

He’ll be succeeding Bill Hemmer, who had been with the 9 AM-12 PM ET show since its debut in 2009. Hemmer is moving to 3 PM, where he will headline Bill Hemmer Reports. That time slot was formerly filled by Shepard Smith, who left the network in October.

Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of Fox News Media, said that Henry “is one of the best all-around journalists in the field and his ability to transition from breaking news to anchor has made him a valuable addition to the team.”

Henry has served as Fox News Channel’s chief national correspondent, and anchored America’s News HQ on weekends, and also has co-hosted Fox & Friends Weekend. After working at CNN, he joined Fox News as chief White House correspondent in 2011, and served in that role until 2016. He was president of the White House Correspondents Association from 2012 to 2013, and this year received the Merriman Smith Award from the organization for excellence in presidential news coverage.

America’s Newsroom averages 1.7 million total viewers, beating competition on CNN and MSNBC, according to figures from Fox News via Nielsen.